The Wellingborough bus by mave
Photo 1505

The Wellingborough bus

One of the classic charabancs giving rides at Shuttleworth last Saturday.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Mave

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful shot and a great looking bus.
June 21st, 2022  
