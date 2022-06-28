Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1510
Any ideas?
I took this at the Cambridge Botanical gardens last year, in one of their greenhouses. It is actually about two centimeters long, so this is a close shot. I have been trying to identify it but haven't succeeded. Does anyone know what it is?
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1510
photos
85
followers
92
following
413% complete
View this month »
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
27th January 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
ideas
Tunia McClure
ace
That is a mystery flower.
June 28th, 2022
Evgenia
Lisianthus?
June 28th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Very interesting - I thought it was a lollipop at first!
June 28th, 2022
Mave
@tunia
@busylady
Thank you all. But thanks to
@evgeniamsk
. I looked up your suggestion and found it! It is Oxalis versicolor, or the Candy Cane Sorrel. Seems aptly named to me! So you were nearly there with 'lollipop' Judith.
June 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thank you all. But thanks to @evgeniamsk. I looked up your suggestion and found it! It is Oxalis versicolor, or the Candy Cane Sorrel. Seems aptly named to me! So you were nearly there with 'lollipop' Judith.