Any ideas? by mave
Photo 1510

Any ideas?

I took this at the Cambridge Botanical gardens last year, in one of their greenhouses. It is actually about two centimeters long, so this is a close shot. I have been trying to identify it but haven't succeeded. Does anyone know what it is?
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Mave

Tunia McClure ace
That is a mystery flower.
June 28th, 2022  
Evgenia
Lisianthus?
June 28th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Very interesting - I thought it was a lollipop at first!
June 28th, 2022  
Mave
@tunia @busylady
Thank you all. But thanks to @evgeniamsk. I looked up your suggestion and found it! It is Oxalis versicolor, or the Candy Cane Sorrel. Seems aptly named to me! So you were nearly there with 'lollipop' Judith.
June 28th, 2022  
