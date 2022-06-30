Previous
Next
Dragonfly day by mave
Photo 1512

Dragonfly day

We had a dragonfly day at Paxton Pits. We went on the walk and saw quite a few but my camera battery ran out. So here are a couple taken earlier. The first is a Four Spot Chaser and the second is (I think) a Ruby Eyed Damsel.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That top one is magnificent!
June 30th, 2022  
Mave
@casablanca Thanks. It did pose for a few minutes!
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise