Photo 1512
Dragonfly day
We had a dragonfly day at Paxton Pits. We went on the walk and saw quite a few but my camera battery ran out. So here are a couple taken earlier. The first is a Four Spot Chaser and the second is (I think) a Ruby Eyed Damsel.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
dragonfly
Casablanca
ace
That top one is magnificent!
June 30th, 2022
Mave
@casablanca
Thanks. It did pose for a few minutes!
June 30th, 2022
