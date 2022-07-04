Previous
Cardinal beetle by mave
Photo 1516

Cardinal beetle

We had a walk round the local nature reserve this afternoon. We went looking for dragonflies, and we saw lots but they were a bit fast. So I went 'bug hunting' and one of the bugs I found was this Cardinal Beetle.
4th July 2022

Mave

