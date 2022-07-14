Previous
Hooded hawk by mave
Hooded hawk

The first time I have seen a hawk with the hood on. It looks like a massive insect, doesn't it??
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Mave

@mave
Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
July 14th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha yes it does!
July 14th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Wow! Great pic.
July 14th, 2022  
