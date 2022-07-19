Previous
Another owl by mave
Another owl

Another owl taken at the raptor centre
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Mave

@mave
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great action shot with the owl on the wing -
July 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful shot
July 20th, 2022  
Dianne
You must be thrilled with all your lovely bird images.
July 20th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice action shot
July 20th, 2022  
