Marble White butterfly by mave
Marble White butterfly

Our wildlife group visited Cambourne Nature Reserve today. Saw quite a few butterflies. This was my first Marble White.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Mave

@mave
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful close-up.
July 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! I haver never seen one of these ! fav
July 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful image!
July 20th, 2022  
