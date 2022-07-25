Previous
A Thomas day by mave
Photo 1534

A Thomas day

We had a Thomas day today. We started at Peterborough Cathedral with the dinosaur exhibition. The noises startled him a little, but he soon got used to them and enjoyed it.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Mave

Carole Sandford ace
That’s one huge dinosaur!
July 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab shot
July 25th, 2022  
