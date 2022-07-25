Sign up
Photo 1534
A Thomas day
We had a Thomas day today. We started at Peterborough Cathedral with the dinosaur exhibition. The noises startled him a little, but he soon got used to them and enjoyed it.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
2
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1534
photos
88
followers
103
following
420% complete

Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
25th July 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thomas
,
dinosaurs
,
peterborough
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s one huge dinosaur!
July 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab shot
July 25th, 2022
