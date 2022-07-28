Previous
Kingfisher by mave
Photo 1537

Kingfisher

At our local nature reserve this afternoon I managed to get my first kingfisher for a few years. We met up with photographer friends to look for them. We were told that this is a juvenile as it has a white tip to its beak.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Mave

@mave
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture! How lovely to see the kingfisher- such a beautiful bird!
July 28th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Wow! I have never yet seen one in the wild, let alone photographed it. Well done and it is a beauty
July 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , such a beautiful detailed and clear close-up ! fav
July 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how beautiful
July 28th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Such fantastic rich colour!
July 28th, 2022  
