Photo 1537
Kingfisher
At our local nature reserve this afternoon I managed to get my first kingfisher for a few years. We met up with photographer friends to look for them. We were told that this is a juvenile as it has a white tip to its beak.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
5
3
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1537
photos
88
followers
103
following
421% complete
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
28th July 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
juvenile
,
kingfisher
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture! How lovely to see the kingfisher- such a beautiful bird!
July 28th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wow! I have never yet seen one in the wild, let alone photographed it. Well done and it is a beauty
July 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous , such a beautiful detailed and clear close-up ! fav
July 28th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how beautiful
July 28th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Such fantastic rich colour!
July 28th, 2022
