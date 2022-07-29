Sign up
Photo 1538
Kingfisher day
Yesterday we went looking for kingfishers. We did see a couple and managed to get shots, but they were not very close. But while we waited for kingfishers to appear, there was other wildlife to photograph.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
wildlife
,
kingfishers
