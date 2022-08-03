Sign up
Photo 1541
Semponium Destiny
We called to see an old friend in Doncaster. We have been friends since our children were three years old, and my daughter has just retired! A long time! She is a great gardener and she gave us this plant which is the RHS plant of the year.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
plant
,
friend
,
gardener
