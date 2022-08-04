Previous
Bateleur Eagle by mave
Photo 1544

Bateleur Eagle

Taken at the Raptor Centre last Tuesday when five of us went for a photography day. This one was out for one of the flying sessions.
Mave

Casablanca ace
So intimidating! Great shot
August 4th, 2022  
