A tasty treat by mave
Photo 1545

A tasty treat

No photos today, so here is an owl at the Raptor Centre on Tuesday. He landed just three feet in front of me with a treat from his handler. I have never been so close to an owl before.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Mave

@mave
