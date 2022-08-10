Previous
Under tuition by mave
Photo 1550

Under tuition

At Lackford Lakes last weekend. This was a sailing course with the instructor in the orange dinghy. Saw this and thought of you and you boys @casablanca !
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
424% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot,
August 13th, 2022  
