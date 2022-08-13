Sign up
Photo 1553
Feeding time
A couple of goldfinches on the feeders at Lakenheath Fen
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
goldfinches
