Went to camera group and these were growing outside the building. No idea what they are but I thought they were pretty and unusual.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful colour, they are hibiscus flowers.
August 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely colour! Thanks for the follow Mave!
August 16th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture...great color
August 16th, 2022  
