Another owl by mave
Another owl

This owl landed right in front of us at the flying display at our last visit to the Raptor Centre.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a beauty!! So close too!!
August 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
August 17th, 2022  
