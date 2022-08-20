Sign up
Catalina
Catalina
Didn't get out today. Caught up on a bit of editing. Found this shot of the Catalina taken at Duxford in May.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1559
photos
89
followers
113
following
427% complete
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
7th May 2022 1:20pm
Tags
catalina
,
duxford
