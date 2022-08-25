Previous
Echinacea by mave
Photo 1561

Echinacea

We called in to the garden centre this afternoon and bought a couple of these. I picked this one and Den chose a yellow one.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Mave

Sue Cooper ace
This is absolutely lovely. A good choice 😊.
August 25th, 2022  
