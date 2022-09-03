Previous
Barn owl by mave
Photo 1568

Barn owl

We went back to Herring Green Farm with friends for an evening photoshoot with the birds. It was great and well organised. The opportunities for flying and still shots were many.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Mave

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Super shot
September 4th, 2022  
KV ace
Beautiful.
September 4th, 2022  
