Photo 1570
Wish I had my camera!
Our first trip out - to the local nature reserve. We didn't get far but really enjoyed it. Shame I decided my camera would be too heavy. We saw herons, swans with cygnets and the little egrets were there in force.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
1
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1570
photos
87
followers
113
following
430% complete
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Tags
nature
,
egret
,
heron
,
reserve
Jacqueline
ace
But you got very nice photos!
September 17th, 2022
