Photo 1572
When is it my turn?
A few shots of the birds waiting in the pyracanthus until there is space on the feeders. I had to take some pictures while we were stuck in the house with Covid!
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
1
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
birds
,
queueing
Carole Sandford
ace
Super collage with really cute shots!
September 20th, 2022
