Lynmouth Bay by mave
Photo 1577

Lynmouth Bay

When we were in Devon we went to Lynmouth and took the cliff railway to Lynton. This was the view of Lynmouth Bay from the cliff railway.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Mave

@mave
