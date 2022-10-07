Previous
Next
Bird feeders by mave
Photo 1579

Bird feeders

These are the bird feeders in the garden - empty when I took this. I had just watched the sparrows. Four on the feeders, two on the bottom one, one on the fork handle and about eight more waiting in the pyracanthus.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise