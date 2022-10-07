Sign up
Photo 1579
Bird feeders
These are the bird feeders in the garden - empty when I took this. I had just watched the sparrows. Four on the feeders, two on the bottom one, one on the fork handle and about eight more waiting in the pyracanthus.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1579
photos
87
followers
113
following
432% complete
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Views
8
365
SM-J330FN
7th October 2022 11:59am
Tags
fork
,
sparrows
,
feeders
,
pyracanthus
