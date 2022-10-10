Previous
My first muntjac by mave
My first muntjac

We went to the nature reserve today to get some fresh air and sunshine. We waited for a while to see a kingfisher. We didn't see one land today. I think it might have been this muntjac disturbing them. It was good to see this one so close.
10th October 2022

Mave

