Lots of birds

We went to our local nature reserve today. I had a fall yesterday and sprained my wrist, so took my monocular, not my camera. So this was taken on my phone. While we were at the bus stop hide we saw a heron, a little egret, cormorants, lapwings, mallards, greylag goose, tufted ducks and gulls. On the bank were two swans with their four cygnets. We saw a kingfisher fly across but unfortunately didn't land. More birds than we have seen in a long time.