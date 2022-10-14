Previous
Follow my leader by mave
Photo 1583

Follow my leader

A school party having a climbing lesson at Hartland Quay in Devon.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
gloria jones ace
Neat capture, composition
October 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
They would be enjoying that better than the classroom!
October 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
October 14th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely scene.
October 14th, 2022  
