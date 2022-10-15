Previous
Next
Colour ir mono? by mave
Photo 1584

Colour ir mono?

I can't decide. I like the lamps in mono, but I normally like colour better.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Personally, I loke the color better there aren't a lot of tone in the bw.
October 15th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
I like the colour version, it has lovely soft tones..
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise