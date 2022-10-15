Sign up
Photo 1584
Colour ir mono?
I can't decide. I like the lamps in mono, but I normally like colour better.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1584
photos
87
followers
113
following
433% complete
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
colour
,
mino
Joan Robillard
ace
Personally, I loke the color better there aren't a lot of tone in the bw.
October 15th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
I like the colour version, it has lovely soft tones..
October 15th, 2022
