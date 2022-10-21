Previous
Another canoeist by mave
Photo 1587

Another canoeist

Another canoeist from our visit to the Lee Valley white water centre. A few groups were practising, including the Irish team and the French National team.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Mave

@mave
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic action shot!
October 21st, 2022  
