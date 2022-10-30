Sign up
Photo 1591
Quaint - or what!!
We met up with Kev today and had a lunchtime drink. Opposite the pub in this lovely village was this great looking cottage. Could not resist taking this picture on my phone.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
0
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1591
photos
88
followers
113
following
435% complete
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
30th October 2022 1:50pm
Tags
cottage
,
quaint
