Photo 1593
Busy bee
This bee was buzzing around the marigolds at Jordan's Mill. It must be a busy bee because there were not many around - nut it is Autumn.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
