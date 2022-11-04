Previous
Busy bee by mave
Photo 1593

Busy bee

This bee was buzzing around the marigolds at Jordan's Mill. It must be a busy bee because there were not many around - nut it is Autumn.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
436% complete

