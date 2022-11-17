Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1594
World prematurity day
Ten years ago our grandson was born prematurely, at just 24 weeks and weighed just 1lb 6oz. With the care of the staff at Addenbrookes, then the love and care of his parents. This little fighter became our personal miracle
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1594
photos
88
followers
113
following
436% complete
View this month »
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
miracle
Casablanca
ace
Memories and oh so precious. My son was born at 29 weeks, the size of my hand span and weighing the same as a bag of sugar. Premies have life on their nose ends, we always say. Determined and precious littlies. God bless your grandson. We love having a walking miracle in the family ❤️
November 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close