World prematurity day by mave
World prematurity day

Ten years ago our grandson was born prematurely, at just 24 weeks and weighed just 1lb 6oz. With the care of the staff at Addenbrookes, then the love and care of his parents. This little fighter became our personal miracle
Mave

Memories and oh so precious. My son was born at 29 weeks, the size of my hand span and weighing the same as a bag of sugar. Premies have life on their nose ends, we always say. Determined and precious littlies. God bless your grandson. We love having a walking miracle in the family ❤️
