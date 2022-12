Open mic

We had our uke group Christmas meeting with nibbles and an open mic set. Everyone did some sort of performance, some solos, some duos, some groups. Some serious, some comical and some downright laugh out loud funny. And we enjoyed them all. These pictures were taken by one of our members (Trina) while the rest of us were having fun.

A really good afternoon, with great nibbles and the best company. Looking forward to next year, and our Christmas gigs.