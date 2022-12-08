Previous
A new elf by mave
Photo 1601

A new elf

Let's start Christmas early like Santa. He has just got a new elf who will make this Christmas much easier for him.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Mave

Judith Johnson
Love his curly beard
December 8th, 2022  
