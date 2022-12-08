Sign up
Photo 1601
A new elf
Let's start Christmas early like Santa. He has just got a new elf who will make this Christmas much easier for him.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1601
photos
88
followers
113
following
438% complete
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
8th December 2022 5:04pm
Tags
new
,
elf
Judith Johnson
Love his curly beard
December 8th, 2022
