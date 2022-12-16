Previous
Frosty plants by mave
Photo 1603

Frosty plants

We had a lovely walk in our local nature reserve. A beautiful frosty but sunny day after a week of snow and hard frosts. The temperature hasn't got over -3° during the day, or -10° at night. But today we met friends there and had a good catch-up.
Mave

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture, Mave.
December 16th, 2022  
