Photo 1603
Frosty plants
We had a lovely walk in our local nature reserve. A beautiful frosty but sunny day after a week of snow and hard frosts. The temperature hasn't got over -3° during the day, or -10° at night. But today we met friends there and had a good catch-up.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
1
1
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1603
Tags
winter
,
walk
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture, Mave.
December 16th, 2022
