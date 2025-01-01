Searching for infinity rocks by maylea
1 / 365

Searching for infinity rocks

Quiet moments, New Year’s Day. Discovery Park, Seattle, WA. New year begins with a return to the Pacific Northwest after 4+ years abroad.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Julia Maywald

@maylea
