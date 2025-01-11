Previous
Perfect winter day by maylea
10 / 365

Perfect winter day

Bike ride around Lake Union, with a stop at REI, Center for Wooden Boats and MOHAI (Museum of History and Industry). Enough to start falling back in love with the place.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Julia Maywald

@maylea
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact