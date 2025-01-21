Previous
Puzzled by maylea
20 / 365

Puzzled

Reviving a long tradition of doing a puzzle around New Year’s. This one completed on my own. Seattle.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Julia Maywald

@maylea
