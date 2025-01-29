Previous
Namaste by maylea
27 / 365

Namaste

Walking through Bryant on the way to the UW History Lecture Series. The lecture was about the Ganges River, rather fitting.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Julia Maywald

@maylea
