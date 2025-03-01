Previous
Colors of Italy by maylea
47 / 365

Colors of Italy

Mike’s Deli, Little Italy, The Bronx
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Julia Maywald

@maylea
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact