13 / 365
Antarctic Expedition
The British Antarctic Expedition 1907 at the Leyland Festival. Think they took a wrong turning for the Antarctic, they ended up in the Leyland Festival Parade on a very warm day.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
MazLu
@mazlu
13
photos
3
followers
5
following
3% complete
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
2nd June 2022 12:43pm
Tags
festival
,
walking
,
leyland
,
antarctic
365 Project
