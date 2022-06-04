Previous
Antarctic Expedition by mazlu
Antarctic Expedition

The British Antarctic Expedition 1907 at the Leyland Festival. Think they took a wrong turning for the Antarctic, they ended up in the Leyland Festival Parade on a very warm day.
MazLu

