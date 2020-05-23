Previous
A Grey Overcast Day Needs Some Colour by mazoo
14 / 365

A Grey Overcast Day Needs Some Colour

The one where his eyes said......I really don’t like this jumper, but he be small and shivering and therefore must wear it.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
