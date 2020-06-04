Previous
Next
Bushfire Blues by mazoo
25 / 365

Bushfire Blues

Extending the Queens Birthday long weekend by taking Thurs and Fri off. A drive through the Blue Mountains today , ravaged by bushfires earlier this year. Some pockets of new growth and some still charred and eerily silent like this one.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shellie
Nicely captured. The area does look very charred.
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise