25 / 365
Bushfire Blues
Extending the Queens Birthday long weekend by taking Thurs and Fri off. A drive through the Blue Mountains today , ravaged by bushfires earlier this year. Some pockets of new growth and some still charred and eerily silent like this one.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
4th June 2020 2:49pm
australia
landscapes
bushfires
bluemountains
Shellie
Nicely captured. The area does look very charred.
June 4th, 2020
