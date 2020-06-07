Sign up
28 / 365
Sláinte Mhath! 🥃
When your partner leaves his empty bottles laying around on purpose in case I might need them for a photo - he’s a keeper😂 Trying out week 24 of the 52 week challenge - bokeh
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
28
photos
14
followers
19
following
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro
7th June 2020 8:00am
glass
bokeh
whisky
52wc-2020-w24
