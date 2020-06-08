Previous
Librarians Nightmare by mazoo
29 / 365

Librarians Nightmare

The one where she colour coded her bookshelf but then wondered how on earth will she ever find the next book in the series......🤔
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

