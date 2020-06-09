Sign up
30 / 365
Mushroom? Yes, there’s plenty of room.
The one where she had mushrooms with her dinner and made the worst dad joke ever🤭
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
1
0
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th June 2020 3:56am
Tags
mushrooms
,
food
Maggiemae
ace
I love seeing these mushrooms looking so solid - better than the ones who virtually disintegrate before your eyes!
June 9th, 2020
