Disco Kettle by mazoo
32 / 365

Disco Kettle

The one where she chose this kettle for the office specifically because it came with flashing blue disco lights.......cuppa anyone 💁🏼‍♀️
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
8% complete

