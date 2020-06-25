Sign up
46 / 365
Reflective Mood
The one where she stopped lamenting the lack of lakes and puddles to take reflective shots and discovered the tranquil waters of Lake iPad.
#ingenuity #makingdo
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
46
photos
25
followers
26
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th June 2020 6:24pm
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
reflections
Maggiemae
ace
Clever to get the reflection from the iPad! You are in the right place!
June 25th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Lovely reflection. Fab idea.
June 25th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Such clear and detailed reflections
June 25th, 2020
Molly
Perfect shot! Great use of the modern technology in many ways!
June 25th, 2020
