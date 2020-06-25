Previous
Reflective Mood by mazoo
46 / 365

Reflective Mood

The one where she stopped lamenting the lack of lakes and puddles to take reflective shots and discovered the tranquil waters of Lake iPad.
#ingenuity #makingdo
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
12% complete

Maggiemae ace
Clever to get the reflection from the iPad! You are in the right place!
June 25th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Lovely reflection. Fab idea.
June 25th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Such clear and detailed reflections
June 25th, 2020  
Molly
Perfect shot! Great use of the modern technology in many ways!
June 25th, 2020  
