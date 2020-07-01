Previous
Happy New Year 🥳 by mazoo
52 / 365

Happy New Year 🥳

......new financial year that is. I hereby officially declare TAX SEASON open 👩🏼‍💻
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
14% complete

