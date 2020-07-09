Sign up
60 / 365
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Pea soup anyone? There one where it was a tad foggy on the drive to work
🚗 💨
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
61
photos
33
followers
32
following
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th July 2020 7:35am
Tags
road
,
weather
,
fog
